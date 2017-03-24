Sidelines Magazine

The USHJA Foundation: Inspiring and Supporting Hunter-Jumper Riders
Editor March 24, 2017

“I think the first time I heard about Pony Finals I must have been around 6 years old. At that t… Read More

Ricardo Villa Has Dedicated His Life to Training Champions
Editor March 23, 2017

By Virginia Clemens When it comes to training show jumpers, Ricardo Villa, trainer and intern… Read More

Riding & Romance: Alexandra Duval & Andrew Welles
Editor March 22, 2017

By Britney Grover To the Winter Equestrian Festival community, the names of Alexandra Duval a… Read More

Across the Pond: American Polo Player Sally Schwartz Rides for Oxford
Editor March 16, 2017

  By Lauren R. Giannini The Oxford University Polo Club’s recipe for success is teamw… Read More

Dianne Johnson: From Monkey Business to the Horse Show Business
Editor March 13, 2017

By Susan Friedland-Smith United States Hunter Jumper Association Board Member and Treasurer D… Read More

Special Focus Issues

Special Focus Issues

Throughout the year, Sidelines features special focus sections in which extra editorial coverage is assigned to these sections. These issues are great opportunities for readers interested in specific content such as breeding or art. For information on how to gain visibility by advertising in these issues, please contact your sales representative as outlined in the Sidelines media … [Read More...]

Sidelines Feature

Riding & Romance: Alexandra Duval & Andrew Welles

By Britney Grover To the Winter Equestrian Festival community, the names of Alexandra Duval and Andrew Welles are familiar. Andrew competes in grand prix; Alexandra, coached by Andrew, rides as an amateur. Just turned 25, Alexandra grew up in New York riding with Pamela Polk and Jeffery Welles before earning her degree … [Read More...]

This month in Sidelines

Sidelines Magazine

Ingate

Ingate

L to R: Tiffany George, Linda Keely, Mindy Coretz, Julie and Libby Barrow. Things were more than “OK” in Oklahoma recently, when Julie Winkel, a USHJA certified trainer and “R” rated judge for some of the most prestigious shows in the country, taught a clinic at Farewell Farm in Bixby, Oklahoma. Farewell Farm trainer Mindy Coretz said, "Julie understands horses so very deeply, and she has the ability to communicate to others how we can best get inside their heads in order to become better … [Read More...]

Story of the Week

Ricardo Villa Has Dedicated His Life to Training Champions

By Virginia Clemens When it comes to training show jumpers, Ricardo Villa, trainer and international show jumper from Bogota, Colombia, treats them all like champions. “I give each one a chance to excel,” he said. “Some get there and some won’t.” Ricardo has trained many horses over the years in both Colombia and in … [Read More...]

Sidelines Spotlight

The USHJA Foundation: Inspiring and Supporting Hunter-Jumper Riders

“I think the first time I heard about Pony Finals I must have been around 6 years old. At that time I really liked to watch videos of ponies on YouTube. I stumbled across someone’s Pony Finals trip and that led me to only want to watch and learn more about Pony Finals. It didn’t take very long for me to decide that I wanted to show at Pony Finals. Pony Finals seemed like pony heaven! To me, all of the top pony riders went and I knew that I wanted to be a top pony rider one day, so I really … [Read More...]

