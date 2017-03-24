Sidelines Magazine

“I think the first time I heard about Pony Finals I must have been around 6 years old. At that time I really liked to watch videos of ponies on YouTube. I stumbled across someone’s Pony Finals trip and that led me to only want to watch and learn more about Pony Finals. It didn’t take very long for me to decide that I wanted to show at Pony Finals. Pony Finals seemed like pony heaven! To me, all of the top pony riders went and I knew that I wanted to be a top pony rider one day, so I really … [Read More...]